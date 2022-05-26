91º

Fort Bend County judge to honor victims of Uvalde school shooting with candlelight vigil

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Crosses with the names of Tuesday's shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend County Judge KP George will honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting with a candlelight vigil Thursday evening.

The vigil, which is set to begin at 6 p.m., will take place at the Fort Bend County Justice Center located at 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle.

The judge will be joined by Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and Fort Bend County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson.

Click2Houston will live stream the event starting at 6 p.m. You can watch via the video that will be posted at the top of this article.

