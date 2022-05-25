METRO offering Houston-area students free rides this summer

METRO is offering free rides to all Houston-area students from From June 1 to Aug. 31, transit officials announced.

K-12 and college students with a discounted METRO Q Fare Card can ride free on the following services beginning in June:

Local bus

Park & Ride bus

METRORail

METRORapid

METRO curb2curb

The discounted METRO Q Fare card is a card that functions as a debit card for riding METRO. You can continually load and store money on it.

If you don’t have a discounted METRO Q Fare Card, you can obtain one through the METRO Online RideStore and your card will be sent via U.S. mail. During your store transaction, you’ll be required to upload specific documents as proof of eligibility. Applicants must provide one of the following: current student ID, report card, or class schedule.

For more information, visit ridemetro.org.