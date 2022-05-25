73º

LIVE

Local News

METRO offering Houston-area students free rides this summer

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Free, Consumer, Houston, Education, Transportation
File image of a METRO train (Pixabay)

METRO is offering free rides to all Houston-area students from From June 1 to Aug. 31, transit officials announced.

K-12 and college students with a discounted METRO Q Fare Card can ride free on the following services beginning in June:

  • Local bus
  • Park & Ride bus
  • METRORail
  • METRORapid
  • METRO curb2curb

The discounted METRO Q Fare card is a card that functions as a debit card for riding METRO. You can continually load and store money on it.

If you don’t have a discounted METRO Q Fare Card, you can obtain one through the METRO Online RideStore and your card will be sent via U.S. mail. During your store transaction, you’ll be required to upload specific documents as proof of eligibility. Applicants must provide one of the following: current student ID, report card, or class schedule.

For more information, visit ridemetro.org.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter