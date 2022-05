HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department said high winds caused a building facade in southeast Houston Wednesday.

It happened at the Eagle Machinery on 6701 Navigation around 3:45 a.m.

According to officials with HFD, the high winds due to severe weather in the area caused damage to the structure.

Crews said no one was found in the building’s rubble.

Officials said they have not been able to get in touch with the owners of the building.

Crews are still working to clear the rubble and debris.