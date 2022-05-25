H-E-B commits $500,000, launches donation campaign to support victims of Uvalde school shooting

HOUSTON, Texas – After the devastating elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday morning, H-E-B announced a $50,000 donation to help the victims and their families.

Also, starting on Wednesday, H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can contribute by making monetary donations in-store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in curbside and home delivery orders. Customers also can give directly via the Favor app after checkout.

The company said the monetary gifts will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy. Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.

All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

In addition to the donation, select H-E-B stores and H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and Uvalde ISD staff members.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” said Winell Herron, H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”