Mattress Mack, Crime Stoppers of Houston host Summer Safety Emergency press conference

HOUSTON – As the school year comes to an end, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Crime Stoppers of Houston are urging the community to come together and rally behind the safety of Houston children this summer, according to a release.

Mattress Mack will join Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious at 11 a.m. at Gallery Furniture North Freeway location.

They will discuss crime facts, statistics involving youth during the summer months, summer crime risks for youth, how to keep children safe this summer and how the community can get involved in preventing crimes and reporting tips.

According to the release, every day there is a report of a child being shot and killed due to a senseless attack.

