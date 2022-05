HOUSTON – Hobby Airport has lifted the brief ground stop that was issued due to thunderstorms moving into our area.

The ground stop applied to departures from ZTL ZHU ZJX ZFW ZMA ZME ZAB. The delay was only expected to last until 11:30 a.m. but was lifted shortly before.

Officials asked travelers to check to see if their flights have been affected.

For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area: