Woman pointed gun during road rage incident, threatened to shoot driver in north Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road rage incident Sunday in north Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on social media that Destiny Gould was detained and identified after an incident in the 1700 block of FM 1960 Road E.

A woman reported that another woman was driving aggressively near her and her family and began to yell at her from her vehicle. When they reached a red light, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot her, authorities said. The victim was able to provide a license plate and Gould was located at the registered address. She was detained and identified, Herman said on Facebook.

Gould was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault. Her bond and court information have not been set.