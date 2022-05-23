Thieves steal copper wiring out of SE Houston church causing thousands of dollars in damage, pastor says

HOUSTON – A pastor is now looking for answers after he says two thieves stole property out of his southeast Houston church this weekend.

According to Pastor Matthew Davis, the thieves stole about 2,800 feet of copper wires out of the New Beginning Church in the 4200 block of Schurmier Road. Davis says the thieves also took the breaker box.

“It appears that they came to the box, they cut the wires. They removed all of the breakers out of the box,” Davis said.

In addition to the copper wires, the thieves also cut the cables to the camera inside the church.

Surveillance video from outside the building shows the two men who appeared to be hiding near the Air Conditioning unit.

Davis said the damage and loss of power have forced him to move Sunday worship to a neighboring church while he figures out how to repair and pay for the damage. He’s currently looking to get estimates.

So far, experts say the repairs will be around $30,000.

Davis has filed a report with the Houston Police Department and is asking anyone with information about the people responsible to come forward.