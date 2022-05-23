Texas parents sue Apple after son’s eardrum damaged by AirPods ‘at a low volume,’ reports say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Parents of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly had his right eardrum torn apart by a pair of Apple AirPods have filed a lawsuit against the company in a California federal court, KSAT News reports.

The parents, Carlos Godoa and Ariani Reyes, claim their son was watching Netflix on his iPhone with his AirPods “at a low volume” on May 17, 2020, when an Amber Alert went off suddenly at a loud volume.

According to the lawsuit, the sudden noise “tore apart” the boy’s eardrum and caused significant injuries and permanent hearing loss in his right ear. He also suffered dizziness, vertigo and nausea, according to the court documents.

The lawsuit also states that several customers have previously filed complaints about the defect on the AirPods that cause a sudden and unexpected increase in volume. The parents accuse Apple of negligence and say the company has not properly addressed the complaints about the volume of the earphones.

A trial by jury has been requested by the parents. They seek to hold Apple financially liable “as a result of the serious emotional stress” experienced by the incident, according to reports.

Court records show Apple has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.