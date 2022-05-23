National canine cancer registry developed to help assess status of canine cancer in US

One in four dogs will develop a tumor at some stage in their life, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Lisa Conte, founder, president and chief executive officer of Jaguar Health, and Dr. Susan Ettinger, a veterinary cancer specialist, appeared on KPRC 2+ to talk about a first-of-its-kind national canine cancer registry dubbed the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. initiative.

So, what is the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry?

Here’s how the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. website describes its registry: “The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry is a first-of-its-kind U.S. Canine Cancer Registry. Even though this initiative has just begun, it is starting with more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records, including more than 830 confirmed cancer diagnoses across three states: Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. As more veterinary practices and dog owners provide additional canine patient records, the Registry will grow to help better assess the status of canine cancer in the U.S. as well as by regions and states, and by breeds, cancer types, gender, and age.”

Ad

For more information, visit takechargeregistry.com.