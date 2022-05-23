LIVE: Mayor Turner, organizers to announce this year’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations Monday

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join the Houston City-Wide Juneteenth Planning Committee Monday to announce several events to commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday this year.

Mayor Turner and speakers will provide information on the celebrations at 10:15 a.m. The multicultural events will be open to all Houstonians and guests.

Mayor Turner will be joined by several representatives, including:

Tanya Debose, Independence Heights Redevelopment Council

Harrison Guy, 5th Ward Cultural Arts District

Ramon Manning, Emancipation Park Conservancy

Necole Irvin, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs

Zion Escobar, Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy Director

Miguell Ceasar, African American Library at The Gregory School

Janice Weaver, Mayor’s Office of Community Relations

