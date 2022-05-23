LIVE: Mayor Turner, organizers to announce this year’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations Monday

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join the Houston City-Wide Juneteenth Planning Committee Monday to announce several events to commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday this year.
Mayor Turner and speakers will provide information on the celebrations at 10:15 a.m. The multicultural events will be open to all Houstonians and guests.
Mayor Turner will be joined by several representatives, including:
- Tanya Debose, Independence Heights Redevelopment Council
- Harrison Guy, 5th Ward Cultural Arts District
- Ramon Manning, Emancipation Park Conservancy
- Necole Irvin, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs
- Zion Escobar, Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy Director
- Miguell Ceasar, African American Library at The Gregory School
- Janice Weaver, Mayor’s Office of Community Relations
