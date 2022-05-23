72º

LIVE: Mayor Turner, organizers to announce this year’s citywide Juneteenth celebrations Monday

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join the Houston City-Wide Juneteenth Planning Committee Monday to announce several events to commemorate the federal Juneteenth holiday this year.

Mayor Turner and speakers will provide information on the celebrations at 10:15 a.m. The multicultural events will be open to all Houstonians and guests.

Mayor Turner will be joined by several representatives, including:

  • Tanya Debose, Independence Heights Redevelopment Council
  • Harrison Guy, 5th Ward Cultural Arts District
  • Ramon Manning, Emancipation Park Conservancy
  • Necole Irvin, Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs
  • Zion Escobar, Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy Director
  • Miguell Ceasar, African American Library at The Gregory School
  • Janice Weaver, Mayor’s Office of Community Relations

