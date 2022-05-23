Have you seen Craig Kettler? Search underway for missing Alvin teacher last seen driving extended-cab truck

ALVIN, Texas – Officials with Texas EquuSearch are seeking help from the community in finding a Brazoria County teacher who went missing on the night of May 19.

Craig Lloyd Kettler, 49, was last seen near the 600 block of CR 351 in Alvin.

Texas EquuSearch said he was seen driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a camper on the bed. The truck has the name “LD Systems” on the driver-side and has the license plate number HHV-0744.

Kettler is described as having mostly gray hair, a full beard and mustache, and has a small scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue/orange/white button-down shirt and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Kettler or his vehicle can call Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.