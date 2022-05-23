Congressman Al Green tests positive for COVID-19, his office says

HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning, according to his office.

Green said in a statement that his symptoms are mild and he is “grateful to be vaccinated.” He is currently isolated at his home.

Green encouraged Houstonians to get their vaccine and booster as soon as possible. He released the following statement below:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild and I am grateful to be vaccinated with a boost. I will be isolating at home, following all recommendations of my physician, and look forward to making a full recovery. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine and booster as soon as possible.”