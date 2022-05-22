Galveston County Sheriff’s deputy injured during ‘chaotic’ Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, officials say

HOUSTON – A Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured during a crash at Galveston’s Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Henry Trouchesset.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle struck the deputy, who almost went through the windshield, Trouchesset said.

The deputy was airlifted to UTMB in Galveston where he was treated for two broken legs, a broken arm, and head injuries. Sheriff Trouchesset said the deputy will undergo surgery.

Galveston County Emergency Services District #2 Doug Saunders District Manager 409-684-2016 FOR IMMEDIATE... Posted by Galveston County Emergency Services District No.2 on Saturday, May 21, 2022

At least 38 people were sent to the hospital, including eight by air helicopter, according to officials.

A big weekend at the island turned chaotic this weekend as lifted SUVs, trucks, and jeeps packed the Bolivar Peninsula, putting strain on first responders.

Attendees had to wait at least three hours in traffic to hop on one of the five ferries running between Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.

On Crystal Beach, county officials say crowds are raucous, with nearly 80,000 people in attendance for the unofficial event between Friday and Saturday.

Multiple area agencies, including Galveston Fire, Cy-Fair Fire, and north Montgomery Fire have responded to incidents related to the event, including arrests and DWI incidents.

It is unknown how many attendees were arrested.