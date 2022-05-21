IRS officials raid building in The Galleria area after court order, special agents say

Federal investigators on a scene outside of a building on the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and Parkview couldn’t give out much information but said the dozens of agents were ordered by the court to conduct an investigation Friday.

It all started around 10 a.m. after officials with the United States Treasury Department’s Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation team say the court authorized the operation.

The special agent in charge did explain their mission is to serve the taxpayer, and foster voluntary compliance through criminal investigations of tax violations and other financial crimes but could not confirm who or what entity is the subject of this investigation, nor what the accusations are.

”We also are strictly sealed regarding what we can disclose to you all by the court and laws regarding taxpayer identity and confidentiality,” said Special Agent In Charge, Ramsey Covington.

No arrests were made Friday.

Officials referred KPRC 2 to the US Attorney’s Office for more information. KPRC 2 reached out but has not heard back.