Driver shot in hand while waiting at red light in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A driver was shot in the hand while he was waiting for a red light to turn at a southeast Houston intersection, Houston police said.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, it happened around 10 p.m. on Gulf Freeway and Broad Street

The man, who appeared to be in his 70s, was driving a dark gray colored van when he was waiting to make a turn toward Broad Street from the Gulf Freeway frontage road. His wife was also inside the vehicle.

Investigators say two young men on bikes approached the van. One of them jumped off the bike and walked toward the driver with a gun.

That suspect started shooting in the vehicle, police said, striking the man’s hand.

The couple sped off and took one of the suspect’s bicycles with them.

Lt. Wilkens said investigators are unsure if the men were attempting to rob the couple from the vehicle.

The man was evaluated by paramedics and is expected to survive. His wife was unharmed.