Woman charged after shooting man multiple times inside SW Houston apartment, police say

Vershankski Green is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police

HOUSTON – A woman was charged after she shot a man inside an apartment in southwest Houston on Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

Police said it happened at the Crossing at Berkley Square in the 5900 block of North Braeswood Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Officers initially responded to a person down call at the intersection of South Braeswood Boulevard and Fondren Road where a man, later identified as 25-year-old Duwayne Dukes, flagged down an ambulance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Dukes was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

According to police, Dukes told officers a woman had shot him at an apartment complex just down the street. Officers then found the suspect, Vershankski Green, in possession of a gun inside an apartment.

Green was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.