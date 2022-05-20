85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Something out of a 007 movie’: Officers recover stolen vehicle equipped with license plate flipper, other high-tech features

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: License Plate reader, California, Viral, Irvine
Police demonstrate a license plate reader recovered by a stolen vehicle in Orange County, California (Irvine Police Department/KPRC)

IRVINE, Calif. – Police officers in California apprehended a suspicious vehicle equipped with technology that seemed like it came straight from the movies this week.

According to KNBC, police in Irvine, about 40 miles southwest of Los Angeles, received a tip of a suspicious Mercedes-Benz possibly involved in previous vehicle burglaries in Orange County. Officers in the area pulled over the vehicle that matched the tip.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they discovered a device that would flip the Mercedes-Benz’s license plate with a push of a button, according to an Instagram post.

Watch the video below:

“The suspect vehicle was something out of a 007 movie,” Irvine PD wrote on Instagram, referring to the “James Bond” franchise. “We appreciate the great tip from the resident who called this in.”

Police said on Instagram that officers discovered a gas siphoning device that would transfer fuel directly into the vehicle’s gas tank. They also found money and other stolen property.

Two suspects were taken into custody and are facing several charges, including theft and possession of burglary tools, KNBC reported.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email