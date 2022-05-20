‘Something out of a 007 movie’: Officers recover stolen vehicle equipped with license plate flipper, other high-tech features

IRVINE, Calif. – Police officers in California apprehended a suspicious vehicle equipped with technology that seemed like it came straight from the movies this week.

According to KNBC, police in Irvine, about 40 miles southwest of Los Angeles, received a tip of a suspicious Mercedes-Benz possibly involved in previous vehicle burglaries in Orange County. Officers in the area pulled over the vehicle that matched the tip.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they discovered a device that would flip the Mercedes-Benz’s license plate with a push of a button, according to an Instagram post.

Watch the video below:

“The suspect vehicle was something out of a 007 movie,” Irvine PD wrote on Instagram, referring to the “James Bond” franchise. “We appreciate the great tip from the resident who called this in.”

Ad

Police said on Instagram that officers discovered a gas siphoning device that would transfer fuel directly into the vehicle’s gas tank. They also found money and other stolen property.

Two suspects were taken into custody and are facing several charges, including theft and possession of burglary tools, KNBC reported.