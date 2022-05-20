Search for 15 people who fled from pickup truck during chase in Wharton County, deputies say

The search is on for 15 people who escaped from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Wharton County

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – Deputies from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 15 people who escaped from a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck for a traffic violation on US-59 near Pierce, but the driver refused to stop, leading the deputy on a chase for several miles.

When the chase came to an end in the Kendleton area in Fort Bend County, deputies said approximately 15 people exited the vehicle and ran into a cornfield.

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Operations Division assisted in the search but none of the people were located.