Multiple Pearland ISD students assessed after air condition leak inside bus, district says

PEARLAND, Texas – Several children were assessed by a school nurse after the air conditioner refrigerant line began leaking inside their school bus on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district, the incident occurred after the children had left Challenger Elementary School.

The kids were safely removed from the bus and looked at by the school’s nurse. They have all since been released into their parent’s custody, the district said.

Pearland ISD officials sent out the following statement:

“During dismissal at Challenger Elementary, while students were aboard the bus, the air conditioner refrigerant line leaked inside. Because the well-being of our students is a priority at Pearland ISD, the children were safely removed from the bus and moved inside the school for assessment by the school nurse. No students were harmed and all have been released to a guardian.”

