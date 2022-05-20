81º

Driver dead after fiery crash involving dump truck at N. Harris County intersection, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A driver is dead after striking a dump truck in north Harris County, deputies say (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver is dead after their vehicle struck the back of a dump truck, which was later engulfed in flames at a north Harris County intersection, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it happened in the 14100 block of Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road Friday morning.

Deputies said the vehicle overturned after striking the dump truck and was then engulfed in flames.

The driver in the vehicle died at the scene.

Deputies said they do not know if there are any additional passengers.

It is unknown if the driver of the dump truck suffered any injuries.

