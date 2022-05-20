Bond set at $450K: Former Precinct 4 deputy accused of using taser on her 3 children, court documents say

SPRING, Texas – Bond has been set at $450,000 for a former Precinct 4 deputy accused of using a taser on all three of her children, court documents state.

Xochitl Ortiz, 34, was charged with three counts of injury to a child under 15.

Documents do not outline the exact details of the incident, but do note that, between April 1 and April 4, Ortiz injured her three children by “drive stunning” each child with an “electric self-defense device.”

No further details were immediately released.

Constable Mark Herman with Precinct 4 issued the following statement to KPRC 2:

“Any allegation of police misconduct, rather on duty or off, instantly becomes our top priority. Every one of us who puts on this uniform wants to maintain the pride in our agency and our profession and we can only do that by fully investigating any allegations of wrongdoing. I am sincerely grateful for our partner agencies, who joined with us in this investigation. On April 14, 2022 my office received a complaint in reference to these allegations and immediately initiated an investigation. My office along with investigators with the Harris County Sheriffs office worked together, culminating in my office placing ex-deputy Xochitl Ortiz into custody, and transferring her to the investigators.”