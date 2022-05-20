Bond set at 10K for Stafford pastor accused of indecent assault against woman, deputies say

STAFFORD, Texas – A bond has been set at $10,000 for a pastor accused of committing indecent assault against a woman since 2020, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregorio Maldonado, 44, Pastor of Casa de MAAM, was arrested and charged with indecent assault on Wednesday.

Deputies said the woman came forward with allegations against Maldonado.

The charge of indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor that carries the possibility of up to a year in county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.

The investigation is ongoing as other victims have come forward with similar allegations.

Anyone with information concerning Maldonado’s alleged assault is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit at 281-341-4686.