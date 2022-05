CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – NASA officials will be launching a Boeing OFT-2 test Thursday evening.

The launch is said to be the equivalent to SpaceX’s Demo-1 mission which was a crewless test of the vehicle system.

The Starliner is scheduled to lift off with United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:54 p.m. Central.

