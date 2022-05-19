87º

VIDEO: Psychology expert on learning and thinking differences

Understood.org, a resource to support individuals with learning and thinking differences like ADHD and dyslexia, launched a campaign, “Be The Reason,” to build awareness of and reduce stigmas around learning and thinking differences.

On Thursday, Dr. Andy Kahn, Subject Matter Expert of Psychology and Learning at Understood, joined KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti on KPRC 2+ to discuss the latest research on parent/caregiver awareness of learning and thinking differences and the impact on children’s self-confidence and mental health amidst Mental Health Awareness Month.

Additionally, Miya Kofo, the 15-year-old lead actress in the “Be The Reason” campaign film, will  share her personal story with a learning and thinking difference.

