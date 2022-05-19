LIVE: Houston area leaders to hold prayer vigil to honor victims in Buffalo grocery store shooting

HOUSTON – Houston area leaders will hold a prayer vigil Thursday afternoon to honor the 10 Black people who were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

According to the news release, the community leaders will also collectively confront, condemn and commit to eradicating hate crimes, structural racism and violence.

The following leaders will be in attendance: Bishop James Dixon, II, President - Houston NAACP, Dr. Sam Gilbert, II - Houston Metropolitan Ministers Conference, Rabbi Steven Morgen - Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Randy Czarlinsky - American Jewish Committee, Victoria Hart President - Houston Urban League Young Professionals, along with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Al Green, Senator Carol Alvarado, Senator Borris Miles, State Representative Ron Reynolds, State Representative Senfronia Thompson, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Pastor Max Miller - Baptist Ministers Association of Houston and Vicinity, Pastor Ralph West, Pastor Greg Patrick, Bishop Destry Bell, Pastor Remus Wright, Pastor F.N. Williams, Sr., Houston Ministers Against Crime, and others.

Click2Hou will live stream the prayer vigil starting at 2 p.m.