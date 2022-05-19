LIVE: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to discuss ShotSpotter results after 1 year

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez discussed the results of the county’s ShotSpotter after a year of being installed.

The program, installed in East Aldine in 2021, is designed to identify, locate and track active gunfire.

The first square mile went live on March 31 and the second portion, 4-square miles was installed on May 19, according to a release. HCSO said the technology is helping to build a map of where incidents are happening, which will, in turn, lead to better law enforcement coverage and safer neighborhoods.

Gonzalez said the ShotSpotter was placed in the Aldine area where the most gunfire has been reported. He said it’s been a great tool for law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Other cities, including San Antonio and Chicago, have deemed the equipment ineffective.