British consulate to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on throne at Hermann Park

HOUSTON – The British Consulate-General, Houston will host a Texas-sized celebration for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee with a garden party and festival on June 2 in Houston, according to a release.
The event will be held at Lott Hall in Hermann Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will showcase British culture, music, food, sports, and more as well as the long-standing connections between the UK and Texas.
Approximately 350 guests will attend the in-person event, including local luminaries of business, government, journalism and philanthropy, the release stated. Charitable fundraising activities will benefit Mountbatten House, a care home for senior citizens supported by local chapters of the Daughters of the British Empire.
In 1952, Elizabeth II became Queen of the United Kingdom, along with 14 other Commonwealth countries, at the age of 25. Having reigned for 70 years, Her Majesty is one of the longest-serving sovereign monarchs in world history, and the longest-serving female head of state.