HCSO: 3 adults, 1 child found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after four people, including one child, were found shot to death inside a northwest Harris County home Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The discovery was made around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive.
The sheriff said the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide. Gonzalez said he is “awaiting more details” of the incident. There is no active threat within the complex.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Preliminary info: @HCSOTexas units responded to an incident the 9700 blk of Cypresswood Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered at least 4 individuals shot, possibly deceased. Awaiting more details. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/p4AQtwICgO— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2022