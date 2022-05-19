87º

HCSO: 3 adults, 1 child found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide in NW Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crime Scene, Northwest Harris County
Investigation underway after four people were found killed in a northwest Harris County apartment, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after four people, including one child, were found shot to death inside a northwest Harris County home Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

The sheriff said the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide. Gonzalez said he is “awaiting more details” of the incident. There is no active threat within the complex.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

