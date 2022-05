The last two years have seen a record-high surge in people seeking their first homes, with first-time homeowners making up more than a third (34%) of all homebuyers in the last year. However, house hunting, down payments, and closing costs are just the beginning of the journey.

David Steckel, home care expert at Thumbtack, joined KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and Owen Conflenti on KPRC 2+ Wednesday morning to share home maintenance tips.