Kinder Institute Study finds money, crime are the biggest concerns for Houstonians

HOUSTON, Texas – Dr. Stephen Klineberg, the founding director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research and the creator of the Kinder Houston Area Survey, discussed the number one concern our neighbors are worried about -- the economy.

The report found that 47% of Black and 40% of Hispanic Houston-area residents could not come up with $400 in an emergency.

It also found that 39% of Black and 28% of Hispanic residents say they’ve had trouble paying rent or paying their mortgage this past year.

This year’s Kinder study finds the second biggest worry for Houstonians is our skyrocketing crime rate, especially when it comes to violent crime.

Twenty-five percent of the more than 1,900 people surveyed said crime is their biggest fear.

The last time crime was a predominant concern was in the early 1990s. That’s when 73% of area residents believed crime fueled by the crack cocaine epidemic was the biggest problem in our area.

Dr. Klineberg is now retiring from his position as founding director of the Kinder Institute of Urban Research and says it has been fascinating listening to the people of our great city for four decades talk about their hopes and fears and opinions on so many critical issues over the years.

“What we believe today will always help shape our future”, Dr. Klineberg said, as he steps down from directing what has become one of the most influential, yearly studies in America.