Houston Zoo vaccinates susceptible animals against COVID-19

HOUSTON – Just like Houston residents, some animals at the Houston Zoo are getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

So far, 94 zoo animals are vaccinated. Each animal received two doses of the vaccine approximately three weeks apart, with no significant adverse effects reported, the Houston Zoo said in a release.

The zoo began vaccinating its animals in the spring after receiving 200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed and donated by Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company. The vaccine is intended solely for animals.

“The health and well-being of our animals is our top priority, and the vaccine adds another layer of protection,” said Kevin Hodge, vice president of animal programs at the Houston Zoo. “Thanks to our animal keeper and veterinary team’s consistent training techniques, many of our animals participated in their own medical care when they received each dose of the vaccine.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been no cases of coronavirus infection detected among Houston Zoo animals.