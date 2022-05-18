Dr. Robin Armstrong appointed to Galveston County Commissioners Court

GALVESTON, Texas – Dr. Robin Armstrong has been appointed by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry to fill the Galveston County Precinct 4 County Commissioner vacancy.

District Judge John Ellisor presided over a swearing-in ceremony earlier Monday.

Armstrong is a hospital physician and owner of Armstrong Medical Group, according to a release. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Galveston County Medical Society. Armstrong is very active in the Galveston County community, having served as an executive committee member and Vice-Chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

According to a release, in 2012, he was elected to the Republican National Committee as Texas’ Committeeman.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Dr. Armstrong to serve on the Finance Commission of Texas in 2019. The Finance Commission is the state regulatory agency for the banking industry and savings and loan industry.

Dr. Armstrong is a long-time resident of Galveston County and currently lives in Friendswood, Texas. His term in office will end on Jan. 1, 2023.