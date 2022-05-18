Aldine ISD approves retention bonuses, pay raises for all employees; teacher salaries increased to $61K

Aldine ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

HOUSTON – The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises and a retention bonus for all employees during the May 17 Board meeting. Trustees also approved raising the starting teacher salary from $58,000 to $61,000. The retention bonus will be determined by the years of service for staff employed as of January 1, 2022 and will be paid in the spring 2023.

All exempt employees will receive a 3% raise and non-exempt employees (bus drivers, custodians, clerical, etc.) will receive a $1,500 raise.

As for the retention bonuses, employees who have completed 1-4 years of service will receive $1,500; employees who have completed 5-10 years of service will receive $3,000 and employees who have completed 11-plus years of service will receive $5,000.

The raises will come from local funds, while the bonuses will come from ESSER funds.

“I am extremely thankful to our Trustees for recognizing the hard work our staff has put in over these last few years and the challenges they have overcome with COVID-19,” said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney. “This pay increase reflects the Board’s and district’s ongoing commitment to remaining competitive in recruiting and retaining employees who are prepared and determined to offer meaningful learning experiences every day to our students. Additionally, the retention bonuses show our employees that their loyalty to serving in Aldine ISD is greatly valued.”

Board President Randy Bates Jr. said he and his fellow Trustees also believe it is important to reward Aldine’s staff.

“It is important to recognize that all teachers and staff deserve more money than our district can give this year, especially during these tough times recovering from a global pandemic,” Bates said. “I am proud that we worked to prioritize increased compensation for all employees.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Goffney and our Finance Department, the district is in sound financial shape and has allowed us to provide our employees with these raises and retention bonuses. We also felt it was important to keep pace with our neighboring districts by providing new teachers with a very competitive first-year salary increase.”

