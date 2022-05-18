4 suspects accused of carjacking, shooting at man in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for four suspects, three men and one woman, who are accused of stealing a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Houston police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of W. Gulf Bank.

Police said a man had just parked his vehicle at the complex when he was approached by the four suspects who allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

Investigators said the suspects then fled in the victim’s black 2007 Kia four-door sedan.

As the suspects were leaving, police said they shot at the victim, but missed.

Here are the descriptions of the four suspects:

Suspect #1: Hispanic man wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

Suspect #2: Black man wearing a white shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect #3: Black man wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

Suspect #4: Black female wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.