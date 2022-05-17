91º

Local News

2022 DPS Peace Officers Memorial Service honors officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty

Tags: DPS, Texas Department of Public Safety, Fallen Officers, Memorial Service

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety held its 2022 Peace Officers Memorial Service Tuesday morning, paying tribute to the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, the department honored the legacy of Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Mooney, Special Agent Dustin Slovacek and Special Agent Anthony Carlos “AC” Salas.

DPS Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach was one of the guest speakers at the event. Various law enforcement officials, family members of fallen DPS officers and DPS employees were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.