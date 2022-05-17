Suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old, his mother makes court appearance

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting an 11-year-old and his mother was in court Tuesday.

Keandre Jackson, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and his bond was set at $500,000.

On Tuesday, the defense attorney requested a lower bond. The judge denied the request because of the “nature of the alleged crime and how it was carried out.”

According to court documents, Jackson’s cousin, who is in middle school, got into an argument over a girl with the brother of the 11-year-old victim.

Jackson then drove to the home in Northwest Harris County Sunday morning and fired four shots into a second-story window.

Jasmine Winters, 35, was shot in the pelvic area and her son Mehki Benson, 11, was shot in the neck.

Mehki remained in the ICU and doctors believe he may be paralyzed from the waist down.

Court documents said Jackson went back and bragged to his cousin about the shooting.

Adjua Justice, Jackson’s attorney, said Jackson understands the charges against him, but he’s “out of it.” She claims some of the accusations “don’t make sense.”