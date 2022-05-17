Organization helps to distribute food donations to Buffalo community impacted by mass shooting

One organization is stepping up to help with food donations for community members impacted by the weekend’s mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York.

As the community continues to grieve the loss of 10 people -- they are also struggling in the aftermath due to the ongoing investigation. The supermarket impacted is one of a few in the area and remains closed, causing people to have a hard time getting groceries.

“The closest grocery store, I think, is about two miles away now and a lot of people in that area are taking the bus and this helps them out a lot to have things delivered,” said Melissa Vargo, who donated food.

Grocery stores are hard to come by on Buffalo’s east side, according to residents, and with the store being closed - the problem is even worse.

FeedMore WNY has partnered with the Resource Council of WNY to help distribute food donations to the community. Food distribution was held Monday and will continue to take place from Tuesday through May 25.

Those who would like to donate food and resources to assist with these distributions can drop them off at the FeedMore WNY warehouse located at 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14206 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For those who would like to donate monetarily, click here.

The organization is also requesting donations of nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, beverages and snack items. Toilet paper and related personal care products, as well as diapers, are also in need.