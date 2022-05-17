METRO undergoes ‘makeover’ with universally accessible bus stops

HOUSTON – METRO celebrated the completion of 2,500 universally accessible bus stops early in May, marking a huge milestone for transportation equality. METRO is committed to upgrading all of its 9,000 bus stops to be universally accessible -- this means when riders choose to use public transportation, their experience will be safer, more comfortable, and they will have better access to health care, school, and work.

This isn’t a small project! We’re talking about more than $130 million invested to help revamp these bus stops.

To get this work done, design engineers had to divide and conquer.

“And the interesting part of this, Anavid, is that this is encompassing the entire city, and METRO has divided the area into six zones, and each zone is being taken care of,” Ricky Gonzalez, of Lockwood, Andrews & Newman Incorporated.

Here are more details about the project: