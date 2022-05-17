‘Lunchtime Looter’ charged in multiple bank robberies across Houston area

Marques Bryant is charged with four counts of bank robbery.

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old Houston man is set to make his appearance in federal court for allegedly committing multiple bank robberies in the Houston area, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marques Bryant is charged with four counts of bank robbery. He is currently in federal custody and set for initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The criminal complaint, filed May 3, alleges Bryant committed four bank robberies in the Houston area and is allegedly connected to a separate bank robbery in Chicago.

From January to March, Bryant allegedly robbed IBC Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Comerica Bank and PNC Bank. The charges allege that, during each robbery, Bryant demanded money via a handwritten note, wore a black and white face mask, black jacket and White Sox hat. He then allegedly fled on foot following each robbery.

On March 15, Bryant also robbed a Chase Bank in Illinois, according to the complaint. There, he allegedly demanded money with a handwritten note which read “give me all the money in the drawer. Don’t call nobody no typing in the computer. Put it in a envelope. Will shoot.”

According to the complaint, he allegedly wore the same clothes and several accessories as during the Houston area robberies.

The notes used during all the robberies also appear to be very similar, according to the charges.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from state and local law enforcement partners in Houston and Chicago. If convicted, Bryant faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety records, Bryant has multiple arrests dating back to 2014, with charges including marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.