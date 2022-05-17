‘Time is running out’: Hidalgo urges child care providers to apply for relief fund program before deadline

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a news conference Tuesday urging child care providers across the county to take advantage of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds before time runs out.

According to the release, millions in unspent COVID-19 relief funds are available for eligible local child care providers to use to help pay for pay role, utilities, rent/mortgage and other operational costs. The number of funds each center may be eligible for will vary based on capacity and other factors.

The deadline to apply is May 31.

To learn more or apply, click here.