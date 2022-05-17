Groundbreaking of 2100 Memorial Senior Living happening nearly 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed building

HOUSTON – Houston Housing Authority (HHA), Mayor Sylvester Turner, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator Leslie Bradley, and community stakeholders will celebrate the groundbreaking of 2100 Memorial Tuesday.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. The new community will feature landscaped courtyards with unimpeded skyline views of downtown Houston, a news release said.

The senior living community will offer 196 affordable homes and modern amenities to seniors nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed the original building.

“Housing is more than buildings and units; the lack of quality affordable housing is a leading driver of wealth and health disparities, and our seniors are among the most vulnerable,” said LaRence Snowden, Chair of HHA Board of Commissioners. “From transforming existing communities with modern updates and resident resources, to implementing innovative solutions to increase the availability of affordable units throughout the city, HHA is committed to providing beneficial and sustainable housing opportunities.”

Hardwood floors, balconies and quality appliances are among the features each apartment home will have. The array of first-class amenities includes a fitness center, theater, community meeting rooms and a business center.

Residents who previously resided at 2100 Memorial will be given the first opportunity to return to the new community when it is complete.