‘Any last words?’: Suspect on the run after allegedly robbing, kidnapping roommate who asked him to move out

Joshua Nathaniel DeLoach, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they said robbed and kidnapped his roommate at their Second Ward home earlier this month.

Joshua Nathaniel DeLoach, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. He remains on the run.

According to court documents, DeLoach was living with two roommates at a home in the 300 block of Eado Park Circle.

Things took a dangerous turn on Mother’s Day after DeLoach was asked to move out, according to police. Surveillance video captured part of the incident.

According to HPD, at around 9 p.m., one of the roommates, Justin Iwuji, 31, was washing dishes when he turned around to find DeLoach pointing a gun at him.

“On your knees, on your knees now,” DeLoach can be heard saying on the video.

“Bro, what’s the issue?” Iwoji is heard asking.

“I’m not going to say it one more time,” DeLoach said as his puzzled roommate continued to ask what’s wrong.

Ad

WANTED: Joshua N. DeLoach, 29, seen below, is charged with aggravated robbery & aggravated kidnapping in an incident at 322 Eado Park Circle on May 8.



Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS with info.



Details at https://t.co/6tKg68VtdO#HouNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9O9ZkM2qZ1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2022

DeLoach then instructed Iwuji to walk to the living room area and “get on his knees,” telling him that he was “selfish and didn’t care about no one,” court documents said.

Iwuji was then forced to walk upstairs to his bedroom -- while still at gunpoint -- and was ordered to open a safe that contained an expensive Rolex and a Glock 19 handgun. He said DeLoach also took his iPhone and demanded his phone password, then transferred $6,000 in total from Cash App and Venmo.

Court documents state DeLoach placed a chair covered with a blanket inside the shower. While still armed with the gun, he asked Iwuji“ Any last words? Do you want to gamble on your death or you want to do it here?”

Iwuji told DeLoach he would gamble, documents said.

Iwuji allegedly forced DeLoach to climb into the back cargo area of his own 2020 Range Rover, and tied Iwuji’s wrists and feet together.

A bandana was placed over Iwuji’s eyes and mouth. He was then covered with a blanket, and the cargo liner was pulled over him, which Iwuji said made it hard for him to breathe, documents show.

Ad

Investigators said DeLoach drove his roommate’s vehicle up north until he came to a stop in the 10500 block of FM 1960 Road West, where he left the vehicle running and told his roommate “not to move.” About 20 minutes later, Iwuji managed to remove the bandana off his face and rolled out of the vehicle with his ankles and wrists still tied.

Iwuji ran to the road, screaming, and flagged down a driver for help. The driver helped get Iwuji to a safe location and police were called.

Ironically, DeLoach left behind some of the items he allegedly stole.

When investigators searched Iwuji’s vehicle, they found two bags in the front passenger seat floorboard that belonged to DeLoach.

Inside one of the bags, there were two boarding passes with DeLoach’s name on them. One was dated for April 8 and the other was dated for April 10, documents state.

In the other bag, investigators found the Rolex watch, and the Glock handgun was recovered in the door panel.

Ad

Also left behind, were the bandana, duct tape and extension cords allegedly used in the kidnapping.

It was noted that the victim also suffered visible ligature markings on his right wrist.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of DeLoach is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.