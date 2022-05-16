Red Nose Day returns May 26

Red Nose Day, the fundraising event by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty, returns for its eighth year on May 26.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised $275 million.

Red Nose Day funds programs that provide support to children and the nonprofit partners serving them, including Children’s Health Fund, Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Covenant House, City Year, Laureus Sport for Good, International Rescue Committee and more.

The annual campaign’s iconic red nose, described as “the universal symbol for Red Nose Day,” will be back and available for purchase at nearly 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide for $1 each. The proceeds benefit Red Nose Day. Customers can also donate in stores via pin-pad at checkout, as well as online to receive a Digital Red Nose.

On May 26, Comic Relief US will rebroadcast its reality game show “Celebrity Escape Room” on KPRC 2 from 9-10 p.m. Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott star in the special, which “combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with all the fun and allure of the ultimate immersive game,” according to an NBC release. Tuning in to watch the special also supports Red Nose Day.

For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit rednoseday.org.