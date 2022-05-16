Parents arrested after autopsy reveals 2-year-old son died from extensive head injury, trauma, Wharton Co. Sheriff says

TEXAS – The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at home have been arrested, according to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Rebecca Lynn Hart was arrested on a capital murder warrant in connection to 2-year-old Daniel Escamia’s death. His father, Eddie Escamia, was charged with the endangerment of a child with bodily injury. He was arrested at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office without incident along with Hart.

On May 9, deputies responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency regarding an unresponsive child at a residence. At the time of the call, deputies said CPR was in progress. Daniel was taken by EMS to the El Campo Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers began investigating the child’s questionable death. Two children, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, were removed from the home as the investigation was pending.

After the sheriff’s office received a preliminary autopsy report that was conducted on May 10, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that extensive injury and trauma to the head led to the death of Daniel. It was also determined that his injuries happened more than once and over a period of time. It is believed the child received continued physical abuse for some time, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to report to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to take a moment to pay my respects to the innocent young child in this case, for he did not deserve this. Nor did Daniel have a voice to report the horrific abuse,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar stated in a release.