Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19, her office says

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to host baby formula giveaway in Third Ward for mothers, children in need

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson from her office said Monday.

Jackson Lee is fully vaccinated and has received booster shots.

Statement: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID. She is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters. She encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots. She looks forward to a full and complete recovery. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) May 16, 2022

Jackson Lee has encouraged everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with receiving booster shots.

“She looks forward to a full and complete recovery,” a statement from her office said.