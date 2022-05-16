84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19, her office says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sheila Jackson Lee, COVID-19
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to host baby formula giveaway in Third Ward for mothers, children in need (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONCongresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson from her office said Monday.

Jackson Lee is fully vaccinated and has received booster shots.

Jackson Lee has encouraged everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with receiving booster shots.

“She looks forward to a full and complete recovery,” a statement from her office said.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email