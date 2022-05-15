Congressman Al Green addresses Buffalo supermarket shooting, present possible solutions to combat hate crime

HOUSTON – U.S. Congressman Al Green held a news conference on Sunday to discuss the outcome of a mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in New York State Saturday afternoon.

The news conference comes after a gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others, as reported by the Associated Press.

“The Buffalo massacre is not the first, and unless we do something, it won’t be the last,” Green’s Office said in a statement.

