Pct. 4: Three women injured in road rage shooting, crash in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating a road rage shooting that left three women injured late Saturday.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, three women were traveling in a vehicle on Ella around d10:30 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on them.

The vehicle the women were traveling in crashed, struck a tree and rolled over, coming to a rest at a gate outside an apartment complex.

The injured women were all taken to the hospital, with one of them suffering a broken pelvis and broken ribs.

Their exact conditions were unknown, but investigators said they were expected to survive.

It was not known if the victims were injured by gunfire, in the crash, or both.