Suspect arrested in connection to north Harris County drive-by shooting that left 11-year-old boy, his mother wounded: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a mother and her 11-year-old son wounded inside their north Harris County home early Sunday, HCSO said

Keandre Jackson, 19, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the shooting which happened in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane at around midnight.

In a tweet, Sheriff Gonzalez said the 11-year-old boy was involved in an argument with a group of teenagers at a separate home. He left that home and was reportedly followed by the group, instigating a fight. He added that Jackson was related to one of the teenagers involved in the argument

Arrest update: Keandre Jackson (7-30-02) has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault in connection with this morning’s drive-by shooting. Initial info: an argument ensued between juveniles at a separate residence. An 11-yr-old left the residence and was pursued by 1/2 https://t.co/buX1GPQzMR pic.twitter.com/Of3TGOAUKf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 15, 2022

At around midnight, shots were fired at the home where both the 11-year-old and his mother were sleeping inside.

The mother is in stable condition after she was rushed to an area hospital. Her son was life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

“it seems to be targeted at that window so there were four shots all struck that one window,” said HCSO Detective Isaac Barnett

Neighbor Melanie Jennever told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that she’s in disbelief after learning her neighbors were shot.

“This is just a shock to me because I’ve never had to deal with any of this and I know they’re really great people,” she said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the HCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 713-274-9100.