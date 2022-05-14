Firefighters battle blaze, roof caves in at north Houston sports bar

HOUSTON – Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a fire that broke out at a north Houston hotel Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at Vents Sports Lounge, located in the 12500 block of North Freeway near Greens Road at around 4:45 a.m.

Details of the fire were not immediately available. Both Houston Fire and Aldine Fire were seen putting out the fire.

UPDATE: With the sun out, I can read the sign on the door, this is ‘Vents Sports Lounge.’ I just spoke with someone who said the lounge doesn’t open regularly. https://t.co/prAQflEV5G pic.twitter.com/IbCglEsGOm — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) May 14, 2022

The restaurant appeared to be abandoned, according to HFD District Chief Jared Reeves.

“We were having issues getting into the attic to get to it. It appeared the conditions were deteriorating so we went to defensive. We had some issues with water supply,” Reeves said.

A portion of the North Freeway frontage road and a nearby overpass are currently shut down due to safety, according to Houston Transtar cameras.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.